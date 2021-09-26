‘Karnaphuli shrinks due to encroachment’

The Karnaphuli river has shrunk due to illegal occupation. The Chaktai canal beside the Chawkbazar and Ghatfarhadbeg area, once the centre point of business, looks like a drain nowadays. Instead of the boats, garbage floats on this canal all the time.

The pollution in the adjacent river and canals has also increased. The illegal occupants are more responsible than nature in this case. Despite an order by the High Court, it had not been possible to free the river banks from grabbers. Although an initiative had been taken two and a half years ago, it stopped midway.