Kapil Dev undergoes successful angioplasty, now stable

Indias first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev has undergone a successful angioplasty at a south Delhi hospital, a senior physician confirmed on Friday.

The 61-year-old was operated upon on Thursday night, the Fortis-Escorts Hospital physician said.

“He came to the hospital last night (Thursday) with an acute problem. His angioplasty has been done, and he is stable now. The angioplasty was done under local anaesthesia. Normal patients are kept in hospitals for 48 to 72 hours, before being discharged,” a senior doctor who did not want to be identified told IANS.