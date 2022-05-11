Jump into Bay of Bengal: Quader tells Fakhrul

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said that BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir should not “unfairly criticize” the government, adding Fakhrul should “jump into Bay of Bengal” for his failures.

Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, said this while replying to queries of reporters after a board meeting of Bangladesh Bridge Authority at Setu Bhaban today.

Yesterday, Fakhrul said the current government will face consequences far worse than that of Sri Lanka.

Talking to the reporters about Fakhrul’s remarks, Quader said, “BNP has failed in organising movements, it has failed in elections. Mirza Fakhrul is the party’s failed leader. These failed leaders should quit immediately. Mirza Fakhrul should jump into the Bay of Bengal.”

Quader said, “The economic reality of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are not the same. Bangladesh has $44 billion foreign exchange reserves while Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves are $50 million.”