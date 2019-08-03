Judiciary politicised, BNP alleges

Accusing the government of politicising the judiciary and administration, BNP on Saturday said now people have nowhere to go to seek justice.

“They (govt) have taken the judiciary under their control. The way the administration has been reshaped with Chhatra League and Jubo League people, the same way they’re being recruited there (judiciary),” said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

He came up with the allegation while speaking at a rally brought by Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, demanding the release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The BNP leader said the entire nation has got frustrated as the High Court rejected Khaleda’s bail petition in Zia Charitable Trust corruption case. “The High Court is a place of people’s hopes and aspirations. But it turned down the bail petition. Where will we go? Where is our place of shelter?

He urged people, including freedom fighters, to get united to get rid of the current situation and restore democracy in the country.

About the dengue outbreak, Rizvi alleged that the situation is gradually worsening due to the government’s failure to tackle it with effective measures. “People are saying the Prime Minister is staying in London so that she is not affected with dengue. The health minister also took his wife to Malaysia as they’re only thinking of saving themselves.”

He also said the government has no concern for people, no matter whether they die of dengue or they are washed away by flood, as it was not elected with people’s votes. “The government which is formed through a nighttime election can’t have any responsibility for people.”

The BNP leader said the government is pushing people towards a death trap as it has no accountability. “People are getting killed in the incidents of flood, fire, road accidents, mass beating and crossfire. People are also being stabbed to death in broad daylight and killed after rape,” he added.