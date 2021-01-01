Jubo League leader shot dead in Teknaf

A Jubo League leader was gunned down by miscreants at Kachbunia in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar district early Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Osman Shikdar, 40, organising secretary of Sabrang union unit Jubo League and son of Mohamamd Ali of the upazila.

Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Teknaf police station, said the miscreants intercepted Osman when he was going to local mosque for Fazr prayer in the morning.

At one stage, the miscreants opened fire on him, leaving him injured.

Later, he was taken to local hospital where the physicians declared him dead.

Family members of the victim said Osman had an altercation with former UP member Mohammad Abdullah alias Khulu member and Kefayet Ullah over a trifling incident on stealing a human hauler on 27 December. At one stage of an altercation, they attacked Osman and beat him up over the issue on that day.