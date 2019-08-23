Jubo League leader shot dead in Cox’s Bazar

A local Jubo League leader has been shot dead allegedly by Rohingya miscreants in Hnila union under Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar.

The deceased was identified as Omar Faruk, 30, president of ward 9 Jubo Leage unit of Hnila Union Parishad, Nurul Alam, chairman of Teknaf Upazila Parishad and president of the upazila Jubo League unit, told our Cox’s Bazar correspondent.

A group of Rohingya miscreants led by Md Selim and Nur Mohammad allegedly picked up Omar from in front of his house and shot him dead after taking him to a nearby hill around 10:30pm last night, said Amir Hamza, brother of the victim and an eye witness of the incident.

On information, police went to the spot and recovered the bullet-hit body of Omar around 12:30am, said ABMS Doha, inspector (investigation) of Teknaf Police Station.

The body was sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy while filing of a case over the murder was underway, the police official said.

The law enforcers are trying to catch the culprits, he added.

Meanwhile, angry mob from the locality vandalised the houses of the accused Rohingyas in the nearby camp around 12:00pm today.