Jubo League leader Samrat, three other bigwigs go underground amid casino crackdown

According to activists of the organisation, these leaders, including Ismail Chowdhury Samrat, president of Jubo League’s Dhaka South unit, are not attending their offices nor can they be found at their homes.

The organisation’s General Secretary Harunur Rashid too failed to account for their whereabouts amid the ongoing crackdown on illegal gambling establishments.

The involvement of Jubo League leaders in overseeing illicit gambling operations came to light after the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB uncovered illegal casino business in raids on Young Men’s Club, Wanderers Club and Muktijoddha Krira Chakra on Sept 18,

The elite police unit arrested Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, organising secretary of Jubo League’s Dhaka south unit, the same day before nabbing Kalabagan Krira Chakra President and Krishak League leader Shafiqul Alam Firoz a day later. Two days later, law enforcers arrested contractor GM Shamim, who also identifies himself as a Jubo League leader.

The drive against the illegal gambling facilities clicked into gear shortly after Awami League chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed indignation over the activities of Jubo League leaders.Apart from Samrat, the other absconding leaders are the organisation’s Central Committee Office Secretary Kazi Anisur Rahman, Dhaka south Organising Secretary Mizanur Rahman Bokul and Joint General Secretary and Motijheel Ward Councillor Mominul Hoqeu Sayeed.

According to some Jubo League activists, they have gone underground so as to evade arrest over their involvement with casino operations at different clubs.

In the wake of Khaled’s arrest, Samrat was holed up in his office in Kakrail overnight with his supporters surrounding the building.

Despite subsequent news reports stating that he remained there ever since, it has now come to light that he is no longer in his office although his whereabouts remain unknown.

“Samrat hasn’t been to the office since Saturday morning. No-one knows where he is,” an aide to Samrat told bdnews24.com.

Asked whether he is at home or not, he said, “We couldn’t find him in his office so we went to his residence but he wasn’t there.”A security guard at the Jubo League’s Kakrail office told bdnews24.com on Sunday, “Sir (Samrat) left in the morning but hasn’t returned yet.”

He repeated the claim when contacted on Monday.

A large portrait of Samrat’s was found hanging on the walls of Muktijoddha Krira Chakra during the raid. It has been alleged that he ran the casino operations inside the club.

According to reports in the media, Samrat would also draw a fixed amount of money from the other casinos in Motijheel’s Club Para on a daily basis.

Anisur faces allegations of amassing a huge amount of illegal wealth through extortion, charging commissions from tenders and offering different posts in organisation for money.

He has not been seen at his office or home since Sept 21.

“Anisur has made a lot of money illegally by selling off posts in the Jubo League committee, extortion and taking commissions from tenders. He is hiding in order to avoid arrest,” said Sardar Mohammed Ali Mintu, a member of the organisation’s central committee.

“Anisur started working as a computer operator at Jubo League’s central office in 2005. He moved up to the post of office secretary seven years later. He now owns several cars and properties,” added Mintu.

Mizanur handled all the dealings of Young Men’s Club chief Khaled, according to several Jubo League leaders.”He is involved in all of Khaled’s misdeeds starting from picking up his share from the club in Fakirapool, to extortion and tender-grabbing,” a Jubo League leader said on condition of anonymity.

Asked about his whereabouts, he said, “He went underground after the raid on Khaled’s club.”

Mizanur could not be reached on his mobile phone as it was switched off.

Meanwhile, Ward Councillor Sayeed’s phone is also switched off amid allegations that he ran the casino at Wanderers Club.

“Sayeed had travelled to Singapore and was supposed to come back on Sept 21. But he hasn’t returned after hearing about the raids,” said a Jubo League leader.

On the apparent absconsion of the three Jubo League leaders, the organisation’s General Secretary Harunur told bdnews24.com, “I’ve heard about the allegations levelled against Office Secretary Anisur but I don’t know the reality of the situation.”

On the others, he added, “It’s hard to say where they are amid the ongoing crackdown.”

Jubo League Chairman Omar Faruk Chowdhury had called for the formation of a tribunal to deal with the miscreants.

Asked about the matter, Harunur said, “We are taking stock of the drive being conducted by the law-enforcement.”

