Journalist Kaffey Khan no more

Kaffey Khan, a former news presenter of Voice of America’s Bangla section, died in the USA on Thursday, reports UNB.

He was 92.

Kaffey, also the press secretary of BNP founder and late president Ziaur Rahman, breathed his last at Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington on Thursday afternoon while undergoing treatment for prostate cancer and old-age complications, said BNP organising secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince.