JICA to implement food value chain dev project in Bangladesh

Under this project, low interest financing and technical assistance will be provided to organisations and industrial entrepreneurs working in agro-based business development, food processing and food security, said an industries ministry press release on Sunday.

As a result, the release said, it will be possible to strengthen the initiative to provide safe and quality food as well as achieve the goals 1, 2 and 8 of the Sustainable Development Goals.

JICA Bangladesh office chief representative Yuho Hayakawa made the remarks during a virtual meeting with industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun in Dhaka on Sunday.

Additional industries ministry secretary Begum Parag and senior assistant secretary Md Salim Ullah, JICA Bangladesh Office senior representative Koji Mitomori, programme adviser Ryuichi Katsuki, programme officer Md Mehdi Hasan and Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited chief executive officer SM Anisuzzaman, among others, joined the online meeting.

At the meeting, Yuho Hayakawa said that the recent economic growth had led to an increase in demand for quality and safe food both domestically and abroad.

As a result, quality protection and development of the food value chain has become urgent at every stage of food production, he added.

Humayun said that JICA had been making significant contributions to the development of infrastructure, modernisation of technical training and development of food and food related industries in Bangladesh.

He said that JICA could come up with innovative projects to diversify the products of state-owned sugar mills.

Humayun said that industries ministry would extend all possible support for speedy implementation of the food value chain development project adopted to improve the quality of food industry in Bangladesh.

This project will make a positive contribution to the development of Bangladeshi food industry through the transfer technology and the establishment of world-class food industry factories in this country, he added.

He hoped that this would strengthen the opportunities for export of halal and quality food products by meeting the domestic demand.