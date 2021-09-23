Jhumon Das gets bail for one year, no bar on release

Jhumon Das from Shalla upazila in Sunamganj got bail on Thursday in a case filed under the Digital Security Act at Shalla police station in March this year.

A High Court bench comprising justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and justice KM Zahid Sarwar granted the bail for one year after a hearing on the bail plea.

The verdict, however, said Jhumon Das cannot go outside of Sunamganj without the court’s order.