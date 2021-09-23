Jhumon Das gets bail for one year, no bar on release

Staff Correspondent

Dhaka

Jhumon Das

Photo taken from Facebook

Jhumon Das from Shalla upazila in Sunamganj got bail on Thursday in a case filed under the Digital Security Act at Shalla police station in March this year.

A High Court bench comprising justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and justice KM Zahid Sarwar granted the bail for one year after a hearing on the bail plea.

The verdict, however, said Jhumon Das cannot go outside of Sunamganj without the court’s order.

ZI Khan Panna, Nahid Sultana and Ashraf Ali represented Jhumon Das in the court while assistant attorney general Md Mizanur Rahman represented the state.

Jhumon Das' wife and son

Collected

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ashraf Ali said, “The High Court has granted one year’s bail to Jhumon. There’s no bar on his release.”

Earlier, on 15 March, Hefazat-e-Islam’s leaders at the time, Junaid Babunagari and Mamunul Haque, spoke at a rally in Sunamganj’s Derai upazila centering Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh. Jhumon Das, from Noagaon village under Habibpur union parishad of Shalla upazila, allegedly posted an objectionable Facebook status about Mamunul Haque.

Also Read

‘Send us to jail if Jhumon not released’

Meanwhile, over a hundred people attacked the Hindu community of Noagaon village centring the Facebook post on 17 March. They vandalised around 90 houses and temples of the village and looted the houses.

A case was filed with Shalla police station over the incident of attack on Noagaon village while a case under Digital Security Act was filed against Jhumon Das with the same police station on 22 March. Sub-inspector Md Abdul Karim filed the case against Jhumon, who was shown arrested in the case on 23 March.

A human chain at Dhaka University campus demanding Jhumon Das' release

Collected

Jhumon Das was sent on two-day remand on 30 March for interrogation in connection with the case.

Sunamganj lawyer Debangshu Shekhar Das is the lawyer of the case filed against Jhumon.

Debangshu Shekhar said persons accused of vandalism of the Hindu community’s houses are out on bail but Jhumon is in jail for six months.

