Jashore politics: Chakladar’s power ‘reined in’

Zahirul Islam Chakladar is the present pourashava mayor of Jashore and cousin of Shaheen Chakladar, member of parliament and district Awami League general secretary.

After he was elected as mayor, there was considerable development in the town, but even so Zahirul was not given party nomination for the mayoral post this time.

The nomination was given to district Awami League’s vice president, freedom fighter Haider Ghani Khan. He is outside of Shaheen Chakladar’s influential circle in district politics.

The sadar constituency lawmaker Kazi Nabil Ahmed leads the other influential circle in Jashore politics. Ghani Khan is affiliated with this circle.

With AL leader and mayor Zahirul failing to clinch nomination this time, local Awami League leaders feel that the ruling party is handing over control in Jashore to the most influential leader of the district. This is seen as initiative to bring about a balance in the politics there.

Haider Ghani Khan’s name was finalised as party candidate on 30 January at the AL nomination board meeting.