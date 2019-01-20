JaPa urges other Grand Alliance MPs to join opposition

JaPa Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga Courtesy

Ranga pointed out that this move will allow the lawmakers to play a more effective role in parliament

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga has urged non-Awami League members of parliament (MPs) from the 14-Party Grand Alliance to join the opposition, as this would make parliament more vibrant.

Ranga made the statement during an unscheduled briefing at the JaPa chairman’s office on Saturday afternoon.

He said: “Parliament will be more vibrant if the MPs elected from the Grand Alliance joined the opposition.”

JaPa bagged a total 22 seats as part of the alliance and decided to form the opposition in the parliament, making party chairman HM Ershad chief of the opposition. Ranga was named as the chief whip of the party.

At present, parliament includes seven lawmakers from the Grand Alliance who are neither a part of JaPa or Awami League. A report published by a national online news portal on Thursday said the non-Awami League MPs from the alliance are not willing to be a part of the opposition.

However, Ranga in his briefing welcomed MPs who would be willing to join the opposition, and said a collective voice raised for the wellbeing of the people will make parliament more effective and lively.

An instruction in this regard has already been given to the JaPa MPs, he added.

The JaPa secretary general said the effective role of opposition MPs in parliament in 1973 made the parliament more energetic. The 22 MPs of Jatiya Party would also play an efficient role in the 11th parliament.

JaPa Presidium member Major (retd) Khaled Akhter, Vice-Chairman Alamgir Sikder Liton, and Joint Secretary General Mostaqur Rahman Mostaque were present at the briefing.

Earlier in the day, Ranga handed nomination papers to the candidates for the reserved seats in the parliament from the party.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.