JaPa nominates Saad Ershad for Rangpur 3 by-polls

Rahgir Al Mahi alias Saad Ershad, the eldest son of late Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad, bought the party nomination form to contest the Rangpur-3 by-polls on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 UNB

The by-election to the Rangpur 3 constituency, which fell vacant following the death of HM Ershad, will be held on October 5

Jatiya Party (JaPa) has nominated Rahgir Al Mahi alias Saad Ershad, eldest son of JaPa founding chairman late HM Ershad and party co-chairman Raushan Ershad, to contest the upcoming by-polls for Rangpur 3 constituency.

“After having a meeting with our party chairman GM Quader, it was decided to nominate Saad Ershad as the Rangpur 3 candidate from our party to contest the by-polls,” JaPa Secretary General Md Mashiur Rahman Ranga said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Ranga announced that GM Quader will continue as the chairman while Raushan Ershad will be the opposition party leader in the parliament.

Ranga made the statement in a press conference at the party chairman’s Banani office in Dhaka.

“Until the next party council on November 30, GM Quader will continue fulfilling his duty as the party chairperson. This decision was made in accordance to the directives of the former chairman HM Ershad, who nominated GM Quader as party chairperson,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Ranga said: “The party will remain united so that there are no chances of creating any fission within the party.”

On Saturday afternoon, Quader announced that the main political opposition in the parliament, the Jatiya Party, decided to hold its National Council Meeting on November 30, 2019.

Addressing the controversies surrounding the party’s leadership, Quader said: “Jatiya Party has been operating in line with its constitution, and according to the vision of its founding president Hossain Mohammad Ershad.”

Source: Dhaka Tribune.