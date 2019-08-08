JaPa: 2 mayors embezzled Tk50 crore allocated for mosquito control

JaPa Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga Courtesy

General Secretary of Jatiya Party Ranga said the mayors have utterly failed to bring dengue situation under control

Jatiya Party, alleging that the mayors of Dhaka North and South city corporations have misappropriated Tk50 crore allocated for mosquito control, has asked for them to step down.

“The dengue situation has turned terrible. The mayors misappropriated funds and utterly failed to bring the situation under control. They should step down,” Jatiya Party General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Ranga said on Wednesday.

He made the comments while addressing a human chain program organized by the party in front of National Press Club in Dhaka around 11am.

Ranga said this year, the flood affected people had to suffer for a long time trapped in the flooded areas. “The relief materials provided by the government were insufficient and there was mismanagement in their distribution.”

He said in the absence of the prime minister in the country, irregularities and indiscipline have gone beyond control.

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader called upon the authorities concerned to take effective measures to prevent dengue outbreak in the country, all year long.

“The two city corporations failed to take measures to eradicate Aedes mosquito,” GM Quader said in a press release. “They also failed to create awareness among the public, which resulted in dengue turning into such an alarming situation.”

If effective measures are not taken immediately, the dengue situation will go beyond control, the Jatiya Party chairman said.

He said all the hospitals in remote areas across all districts should be equipped with such facilities that can diagnose dengue fever and help transfuse platelets to the patients.

GM Quader also said the private hospitals in the country should provide treatment to the dengue patients free of cost in the same way as state-run hospitals.

He directed all Jatiya Party leaders and activists to stand beside the people in times of disaster, and help the dengue infected patients.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.