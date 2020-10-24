Jamal denies receiving offer from Kolkata Mohammedan

There were whispers on social media in late September that Bangladesh football team captain Jamal Bhuiyan is going to play in the upcoming Indian domestic league and the whispers nearly became a reality on Friday when a Kolkata-based newspaper hinted that the Bangladesh midfielder has been in discussion with Kolkata Mohammedan for the upcoming I-League.

Kolkata Mohammedan general secretary Wasim Akram also told the newspaper that the Bangladesh captain has been in discussion but nothing has been finalised.

Only 35 per cent payment of the new contract for the upcoming domestic season in Bangladesh might inspire Jamal to play in India with a hope of higher payment and the Indian outfit is perhaps thinking of roping in Jamal following his brilliant performance against India during the World Cup Qualifying match in October last year in Kolkata.

However, Jamal, who is currently in Denmark, denied receiving any such offers.

Replying to an enquiry, Jamal told The Daily Star on Friday night, “Ask Wasim or the reporter if Mohammedan have ever sent me a contract offer? If they did that then I would say yes Mohammedan have offered me a real contract but they did not.”

Asked whether he would accept any offers in near future if any Indian outfits offer him, Jamal said, “If I get an actual offer from India then I will tell all the media in BD.”

Playing in India, especially in Kolkata had once been common for Bangladeshi footballers and the players like lateb Monem Munna, Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, Rumi Karim, Kaiser Hamid, Rummon Bin Wali Sabbir, Alfaz Ahmed and many others played regularly for the clubs like East Bengal and Kolkata Mohammedan.

Bangladesh former captain and current midfielder Mamunul Islam was the last Bangladesh national footballer who was signed by Athletico de Kolkata for Indian Super League in 2014.