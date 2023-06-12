Jamaat holds rally after a decade

With the permission of police, Jamaat-e-Islami yesterday held a rally in the capital after 10 years.

Dhaka (south) city unit Jamaat organised it at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, to realise the party’s three-point demand that include controlling high prices of daily essentials, release of its Ameer Shafiqur Rahman and other leaders and the next national election under a caretaker government.

Last time, Jamaat was allowed to stage a rally at Shapla Chattar on February 5, 2013, protesting the trial of its top leaders in the International Crimes Tribunal for their alleged involvement in crimes against humanity during the Liberation War.

In protest of the trial, Jamaat activists run violent activities in different parts of the country, according to law enforcement agencies.

They were also involved in such activities before and after the 2014 national election that was boycotted by then BNP-led 20-party alliance, said the agencies.

Over the last 10 years, Jamaat and its student body Islami Chhatra Shibir sometimes held unannounced rallies and brought out processions in different parts of the country on different issues.

The government on different occasions alleged that Jamaat, whose registration was scrapped by the Election Commission, is engaged in subversive activities.

In yesterday’s rally, most of the Jamaat leaders said it is a democratic party and carries out all their activities peacefully.

They also thanked police for allowing the rally.

Addressing as the chief guest, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, a nayeb-e-ameer of Jamaat, said the next polls must be held under a caretaker government and the government should talk to political parties how the caretaker government system will be brought back.

He also demanded that party leaders who are in jail are freed. “We will do everything including waging tougher movement against the government to realise our demand.”

The Jamaat leader also stressed the need for a consensus among the government and opposition parties to “save the country and people.”

The party first wanted to hold the rally in front of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on June 5. A team went to Dhaka Metropolitan Police headquarters to take permission. But police denied it.

The party deferred the rally to June 10 at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh. On some conditions, the DMP verbally allowed the rally, Jamaat sources said.