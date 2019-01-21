Jailbreak plot for Holey attack militants unearthed

RAB officials present Holey Artisan attack suspect Md Mamunur Rashid – who also goes by Ripon, Rezaul Karim and Reza – at the RAB media Centre in Dhaka on Sunday, January 20, 2019 Rajib Dhar/Dhaka Tribune

RAB catches militant Mamunur Rashid who supplied arms and money for the infamous terror attack

Banned militant outfit Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) was planning to jailbreak the plotters of the Holey Artisan attack, said the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) yesterday after they arrested the arms supplier of the onslaught.

At a press briefing, RAB’s Legal and Media Wing Director Mufti Mahmud Khan said: “They were planning an operation similar to the one in Trishal to free the attackers of Holey Artisan Bakery.”

“The militants intended to snatch the prisoners [arrested in the Gulshan attack case], when they were being transported to court from different jails for trial,” he added.

The elite force said they came upon the information after interrogating Md Mamunur Rashid alias Ripon alias Rezaul Karim alias Reza, a member of the banned militant outfit JMB, who was arrested from Gazipur on January 19.

RAB alleged that Ripon is the suspected arms and explosive supplier, and financier for the attack on the upscale cafe in Dhaka on July 1 2016; recovered Tk1.5 lakh in cash during his arrest.

In 2014, in a cinematic operation, JMB members killed a policeman and snatched away three of their top detained operatives from a prison van in Trishal of Mymensingh.

Ripon remanded for five days

A Dhaka court has placed the suspected arms supplier Ripon on remand for five days.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Kanak Barua ordered the remand after RAB 3 Superintendent of Police Md Kafil Uddin produced accused Md Mamunur Rashid alias Ripon before court with a 10-day remand petition.

He has been placed on remand for a case filed with the Sabujbagh police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act last April.

‘Ripon sent Tk39 lakh, firearms for the Gulshan attack’

The suspected arms supplier, Ripon, allegedly sent Tk 39 lakh, firearms and explosives to Bangladesh for the 2016 attack, the elite force said at the press conference.

RAB official Mufti Mahmud Khan said as per the decision of top JMB leaders, Ripon went to a neighbouring country to collect money, arms and explosives in April 2016.

“Ripon confessed that he sent around Tk39 lakh to Sarwar Jahan [chief of New JMB], from that country right before the attack in Holey Artisan bakery,” said Mufti Mahmud Khan.