Jadeja injured as concussion substitute Chahal fires India to win

Concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets as India beat Australia by 11 runs in the first Twenty20 match in Canberra on Friday but the win was soured by an apparent hamstring injury to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

In a contest laced with controversy, Jadeja top-edged into his helmet in the final over but was not tested for concussion on the field at Manuka Oval.

He ended up scoring a valuable nine runs off the last three deliveries to push his team to a defendable total of 161 for seven.