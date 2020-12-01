Iyer backs India bowlers to come good, avoid series sweep

Batsman Shreyas Iyer backed the India’s bowlers to come good in Wednesday’s third and final one-day international against Australia in Canberra in the touring side’s bid to avoid a series sweep.

Australia handsomely beat India in the first two matches of the 50-over format in Sydney, bagging the three-match series with a game to spare.

The hosts’ batsmen posted 374-6 in the first ODI and put the Indian bowlers to the sword once again in the second, amassing 389-4 to set up comfortable victories.

“If you see the amount of workload they have gone through in the IPL (Indian Premier League) playing continuous 14 games and after that coming here, staying in quarantine so definitely plays in your mind,” Iyer told reporters on Tuesday.