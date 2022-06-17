Islami Andolan protests remarks on prophet

Islami Andolan brought out a procession in Dhaka yesterday, protesting the remarks by suspended BJP leaders on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

They started marching towards the Indian High Commission from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram, to submit a memorandum. Police barred the procession at Shantinagar, said Motijheel DC Commissioner Abdul Ahad. Few minutes later, the protesters left the area.

DMP Gulshan Division DC Asaduzzaman said a team from Islami Andolan went to his office and gave them the memorandum.

“We then handed it over to the Indian High Commission.”