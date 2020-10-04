IPL TIDBITS

Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman to score 5500 IPL runs

Following three back-to-back failures in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli finally turned up with the bat as he scored a brilliant 72 not-out [off 53 balls] to guide his side to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

And by doing that Kohli ventured into yet another unchartered territory as he became the first-ever batsman to score 5500+ runs in the history of the IPL.

Kohli gives signed jersey to Tewatia

After guiding Royal Challengers Bangalore to an impressive win over Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli came up with a heartwarming gesture for Rahul Tewatia.

Keeping aside the rivalry, the RCB skipper gifted the Royals player his signed jersey. Both Kohli and Tewatia posed with the jersey after the conclusion of the game in Abu Dhabi.

The batting superstar also wrote a message for the rising Royals star on the jersey which read: “Dear Rahul, Best wishes”, followed by his signature.

Yuvraj Singh’s hilarious birthday wish for Rishabh Pant

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday posted a hilarious birthday wish for wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who turns 23 today.

Yuvraj, who is also known for trolling his former teammates and colleagues, took to social media to wish Pant but it was his caption which caught the attention of his fans.

“Jiska naam hai Pant lekin harkatein hain nikkar waali… Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @rishabpant Stay safe and have a successful IPL buddy,” Yuvi posted on Instagram.