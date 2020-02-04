Iowa Results Delayed By Technology Troubles, Party Officials Say

“Inconsistencies” in the reporting of ballots and technological problems have delayed final results in the Iowa caucuses, said party officials during the early hours on Tuesday morning. Results will be released later in the afternoon, they said.

Iowa Democratic Party chair Troy Price told reporters that party officials are checking electronic data against paper records in order to validate results from all of the state’s 1700 precincts. While the system had not suffered any intentional disruption such as a hack or intrusion, Price said, the verification process was “taking longer than expected.”