Investigation into case against Shahidul Alam to run: SC

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today upheld a High Court verdict that rejected photographer Shahidul Alam’s writ petition challenging the legality of the case filed against him under Section 57 of the ICT Act-2006.

A five-member Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique dismissed a leave to appeal petition filed by Shahidul challenging the HC verdict.

Senior lawyer Fida M Kamal appeared for Shahidul while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state during hearing of the petition.

Details of the apex court order could not be known as its full text has not yet been released.

The High Court on December 14 last year rejected the writ petition filed by Shahidul, an internationally acclaimed photographer.

The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil delivered the verdict, saying the petition is not acceptable against criminal case proceedings.

On March 3, 2019, Shahidul filed a writ petition challenging the legality of the case, in which he was imprisoned for 107 days.