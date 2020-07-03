Interview: Zafrullah Chowdhury: ‘The government can help by not obstructing our work’

I am grateful for their efforts, though they could have carried out the work better. I want to continue research along with them. I want them to carry out their responsibilities as a university. A university has three responsibilities. Firstly, research. Secondly, service. Thirdly, providing the people with due medical treatment.

They have done a part of the testing, the antibodies. Now they have to test the antigens.

If the drug administration gave us the certificate, we could carry out scientific practice inexpensively at an intentional level, particularly with Muslim countries. In the past. Pakistan’s Abdus Salam has created a science academy. We have a dream too of a science academy in Bangladesh. We will get support from Bangladeshis all over the world. Many have expresses their interest in this, even within the country.

Coming back to the kit, the drug policy maintains that any drug manufactured in the country cannot be imported. And if an antibody kit is imported, them it must face the same conditions as applied to the Gonoshasthaya kit. There can’t be double standards. There must be tests and then a report and only then can it be imported. A decision must be made about the price too. The Gonoshasthaya kit costs Tk 300.