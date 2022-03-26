Interview: Taskin Ahmed ‘My dream now is to become a world class bowler’

When I was out of the team for a lengthy period, everyone was saying that I was finished. My family members used to notice that I’m always sad. I wasn’t doing anything. Everyone had given up hope. Everyone used to console me saying, “You have at least played for the national team…” But in my mind, I was determined to make a comeback. After the Covid infection rate subsided a bit, I went to perform Umrah. I asked Almighty Allah to get me into the national team once again. I made a promise to myself that I will play for Bangladesh again. Then I started my fitness training.

After two months of training, I realised that I still haven’t gotten out of the negative mindset. I am still feeling depressed. Then I sought the help of a psychiatrist. That helped me get better. But due to the lockdown, I had no place for bowling practice. Then I started doing skill training in the garage. I used to record my training sessions and send them to Sujon (Khaled Mahmud) sir. I sent them to him because he trained me when I was very young, when I had started from zero. Other than that, for fitness training I had Debu da (Debashish Ghosh) and for mind training there was Sabit (Rayhan) bhai. These three people helped me a lot. Many thought I was “finished”, but my aim was to play for the national team even for once just for myself. Allah has fulfilled my wish.