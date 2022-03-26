Interview: Taskin Ahmed ‘My dream now is to become a world class bowler’

You can say that there has been a big change. At one time I used to feel that whenever I play, I would do well. I won’t have to work too hard for that. Not only that, I won’t suffer any injuries either. But bad times have taught me a lot of things. Before Covid, I was out of the Bangladesh team for nearly three years. Only then I realised what it means to play in the Bangladesh team. I used to think, I’m playing well, getting wickets, so I’m an automatic choice. I was getting praise, fame and money. I used to think, these things were bound to come. Then I got injured, got dropped and could not find my way back into the national team. That’s when I truly realised the value of that one spot.
During the Covid period, you worked a lot on your fitness, you have also improved on your bowling. But how did you change your mindset?
When I was out of the team for a lengthy period, everyone was saying that I was finished. My family members used to notice that I’m always sad. I wasn’t doing anything. Everyone had given up hope. Everyone used to console me saying, “You have at least played for the national team…” But in my mind, I was determined to make a comeback. After the Covid infection rate subsided a bit, I went to perform Umrah. I asked Almighty Allah to get me into the national team once again. I made a promise to myself that I will play for Bangladesh again. Then I started my fitness training.
After two months of training, I realised that I still haven’t gotten out of the negative mindset. I am still feeling depressed. Then I sought the help of a psychiatrist. That helped me get better. But due to the lockdown, I had no place for bowling practice. Then I started doing skill training in the garage. I used to record my training sessions and send them to Sujon (Khaled Mahmud) sir. I sent them to him because he trained me when I was very young, when I had started from zero. Other than that, for fitness training I had Debu da (Debashish Ghosh) and for mind training there was Sabit (Rayhan) bhai. These three people helped me a lot. Many thought I was “finished”, but my aim was to play for the national team even for once just for myself. Allah has fulfilled my wish.
I feel that I can be an even better bowler. There are still many aspects where I need to improve. I won’t disclose my weaknesses, but there are quite a few. I am working on them.
Some people think that Bangladesh cricket will never have bigger superstars than the likes of Shakib, Tamim. Do you feel that you or the players who are in the team right now, can surpass Shakib, Tamim?
Shakib bhai, Tamim bhai and the other seniors have achieved a lot. It’s not right to even compare us with them. They are already legends of our cricket. They have been serving the team for the last 15-20 years. I and others like me have a career spanning 5-7 years. We can’t be labeled as juniors anymore. We have played a sufficient amount of cricket to play good cricket at this level. Besides the senior four, others also have the capability to win us matches. Now it’s our time to contribute for the team and take the team forward. I first gained this belief when we won the Test in New Zealand earlier this year and then when we won the first ODI against Afghanistan.
Can you compare your five-wicket haul against India with the fifer in this match?
Getting five wickets against India was a very big deal. I didn’t even think that something like this could happen. Getting five wickets today (Wednesday) feels great. I tried some things and they worked out. I am feeling the satisfaction of winning a match for my team. I always try to put forth match winning performances. I hope to get at least two wickets in crunch situations. I got five wickets in that match too, but we lost that game. This time I played a part in the team’s victory by taking five wickets. This is a big achievement for me.
You are playing international cricket in all three formats and are also taking part in domestic cricket. That’s a lot of matches for a fast bowler. Pacers need to be wary of their workload. What do you think about it?
I am not thinking about that. Right now, it’s my time to play as many matches as possible. If I get injured, then so be it. But right now I need to deliver my best. The board will decide when it wants to rest me. After a certain age, I won’t be able to play even if I want to.
Pacers are now playing an important part in winning Bangladesh matches. How do you view this change?
We have been trying to do this for the last two-three years. Now we are seeing some results. But all of us believe that we still have a lot to improve on. Everyone is working hard to improve upon their fitness. I believe, in the future we will get even better fast bowlers.
Up next is the two-Test series against South Africa. You are definitely looking forward to doing well in the Tests too…
I have never taken a five-wicket haul in Tests. I always wanted to get one. And our fast bowlers have the ability to win us Test matches. We will try to win in the Test series and I personally want to contribute in the victory.
Last question, you got called up to the IPL but couldn’t go. Do you have any regrets about it?
Playing in the IPL is a dream for any player. I got a call up from there. But the joy I am feeling today (Wednesday), is much bigger than playing in the IPL. I played a part in my country’s victory. If Allah wants, if playing in the IPL is in my destiny, then I will get there, whether it’s right now or sometime in the future.
*This interview appeared in Prothom Alo’s print and online edition and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy