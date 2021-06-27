Interview: Syed Manzoorul Islam-‘It is unfortunate that education is not a national priority’

You have experience both as a student and teacher at universities abroad. In light of that, can you point out the basic problems in education here in Bangladesh? Is it the state’s means or mindset, or both? Why have we not been able to come anywhere near the education system that independent Bangladesh should have had?

Education can never develop and improve unless the means and the mindset of the state merge. When Bangladesh became independent, we lacked the means, but Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had a positive mindset. Inspired by him, way back in 1974 the Qudrat-e-Khuda education commission came up with a futuristic education plan. Had that been implemented, we would have gone far ahead in education by now. Yet today we have the means, but the mindset is no longer as before. The basic problem of education is, not giving it top priority, not seeing it as the best area for investment, not focusing on its qualitative development alongside its expansion.

A good teacher can make a good student, but no initiative has been taken to make teaching an attractive choice of profession. Our finance ministers consult with economists and businesspersons before preparing the budget, but do not talk to educationists. This indicates the direction of the budget.

Another shortcoming in mindset is the lack of a proper education policy or plan. We are more focused on mega projects, business and commerce. These are certainly necessary and we thank the government for the mega projects, but unless education is given more importance that these, we must realise that business and commerce will not survive when the fourth industrial revolution hits. We will not be able to scale the heights of science and technology.