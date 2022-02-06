Interview: ‘People have the right to know how much money is spent on lobbyists’

The US imposed sanctions on 10 December on seven serving and former Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials on charges of violation of human rights.

Since then, government loyalists have been saying that BNP appointed lobbyists and spread propaganda to instigate Washington to take such steps.

Denying these allegations, BNP said they did not appoint any lobbyist. Rather, the government appointed lobbyists in the US, spending taxpayers’ money to hide their various criminal activities.

The war of words between the two parties continues over the issue of appointing lobbyists.

Ali Riaz, distinguished professor at Illinois State University in the USA, talks to Prothom Alo over phone as to how the lobbyist firms work, how US lawmakers view the activities of lobbyists and what happens if the lobbyists fail.

The job of lobbyists is to inform the lawmakers and influence them. Their main goal is to reach those who work at the offices of lawmakers.