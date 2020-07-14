Interview: Mohinder Amarnath: ‘After so many years, I don’t want to talk about Minhajul’s captaincy’

The former cricketer and coach also recalled the good rapport he had with the Bangladesh team. “It has been 26 years,” he said, “and I always remember them. They will always have my best wishes. I am aware that they are involved in Bangladesh’s cricket scene in various capacities.”

Commenting on the present Bangladesh team, Amarnath said that this was an extremely talented team. On a good day they can beat any team in the world in a limited over match. There are quite a few world class cricketers in the team, he said, adding, however, that there was need for consistency in performance. Bowling had to improve. “When Bangladesh plays well, I feel proud as a former coach,” he said.

How does it feel when Bangladesh beats India?

“As I said, on a good day, they can beat any team, and that includes India!” he said, recalling, that Bangladesh had defeated India on several occasions. He particularly remembers India losing to Bangladesh in the 2007 World Cup. He has a sense of satisfaction in seeing how far Bangladesh cricket has progressed over the past 26 years.

Bangladesh has not managed to perform well when it comes to the test format, but Mohinder Amarnath sees no dearth of talent among the Bangladesh boys. He recommends that Bangladesh concentrate on the test format of cricket. This should be introduced at the school level. The scope of first division cricket at a domestic level needed to be expanded, made more competitive. This required sporting wickets, playing shots according to the wicket and the merit of the ball. The new generation cricketers needed to build up these skills.

This interview appeared in Prothom Alo online and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir

