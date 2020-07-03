Interview: ‘Militants always seek new strategies’ – ANM Muniruzzaman

There has been no major terrorist incident since the militant attack on Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan, Dhaka, which took place four years ago, but that does not mean that the militant groups have been uprooted. IS-backed groups are still alive, albeit on a smaller scale. They have been driven away from Syria, but have not been uprooted. They are active in various ways around the world and are even seeing a degree of success. In Bangladesh too, various militant groups may be subdued for the time being, but they still exist. There are apprehensions that, being driven out of Syria, they will spread out all over the world. They have already staged attacks in the Maldives, Male, Mozambique and other places.

These observations were made by security expert Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (retd), president of Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), in a recent interview with Prothom Alo.

Commenting on the measures taken against militancy after the Holey Artisan attack, ANM Muniruzzaman said that there has been considerable success. However, this success has been restricted to measures taken by the law enforcement agencies. Their operational measures have kept the militant groups in control. The weaknesses, however, lie in the fact that we have failed to effectively block the paths leading to the spread of extremism. We have already seen how they have reached out to influence young people, women and entire families. They have even succeeded to an extent.