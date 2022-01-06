Interview: Maj. Gen (retd) ANM Muniruzzaman: ‘The US will directly engage with countries in South Asia, not through India’

Quad was formed in 2007 but it was inactive for a few years. Its activities were revived in 2017. And after President Biden came to power, Quad saw a significant revival. At the same time, in the global strategic scenario, a sort of strategic competition between China and the US emerged. At present, QUAD and its activities are at the forefront of the US anti-China stance. Recently a few countries of Quad along with the UK, formed AUKUS. The objective of forming Quad and AUKUS is to resist China. There are talks being held in various quarters in order to expand the membership so as to render the aim of Quad a success. The names of New Zealand, South Korea and Vietnam have cropped up at various times as possible members. Bangladesh’s name has never cropped up on the list. It is still not clear which countries may be included in the expanded framework. However, even outside the membership, there are efforts to expand Quad’s sphere of influence. A number of activities and events indicate that Bangladesh is included in this. Overall, the present strategic situation is in an evolving state and we need to observe this closely.