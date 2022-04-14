Interview: Debapriya Bhattacharya: “Government has the ambition, not the capacity”

Global transactions were a strong area of our economy, but now even that area is showing cracks. We talk about good increase in exports, but that is not correct. Exports have gone by 33 per cent in the country, but on the other hand, imports have increased by 51 per cent. And the garment sector is surviving on the volume of exports, not on the price of the products. And the medium trends in remittance will fall further. It is true that there will be ups and down during Eid, Covid and the election, but given the prevailing global circumstances, remittances will remain instable in all likelihood.

Meanwhile, the net flow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is simply not exceeding 1 billion dollars. While taking foreign loans has increased, this has less cost-effective assistance. The indicator of worst foreign transactions is the current account balance, which means the capital and financial transactions with overseas quarters.

The 2020-21 fiscal ended with a 3.8 billion dollar deficit in the current account. This is now within a 10 billion dollar deficit. And if we look at the deficit in foreign transactions, last fiscal there was a 9 billion dollar surplus, but now that has become negative 2 billion dollars.

What I want to say is that the country’s financial sector was rather shaky and now the weakness in the foreign sector has been added to this. Then again there is the pressure of inflation. Inflation hasn’t increased simply because prices in the international market have gone up. There is also the effect of the taka steadily weakening. In other countries, inflation arose because the government was spending more. That is, because of an expanding funds. The difference between Bangladesh and other countries is that in the post-Covid economic situation, they are decreasing government expenditure meaning they decreasing cash flow in the market. But we didn’t make any big government expenditure.

If inflation increases now, if there is a decrease in the taka exchange rate, the government will have no alternative but to increase interest rates. This may have a negative impact on private investments, though I do not think private investment in Bangladesh will be held up simply due to interest rates. There are multiple other reasons for this. But it is true that there are no signs of private investment picking up. From January this year the credit flow in the private sector has begun to fall again and is much lower than the target declared in Bangladesh Bank’s monetary policy.