Interview: ‘Corruption of civil servants more visible now’

Journalists and all citizens have the right to any official information, as long as it is not a threat to state security. Even so, the government files cases against journalists under the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and the Digital Security Act of 2018. Isn’t this contrary to the right to information and people’s fundamental rights?

All information cannot be a threat to state security. If any official or unofficial information is not a threat to the state, journalists should have the full right to gather that information and make it public. They legally have that right.

Many are not properly aware of the actual meaning and clauses of the 1923 Official Secrets Act. This law was misused against a journalist recently. The law was not at fault. The error was in the application of the law. The state and the government are not one and the same. This must be understood. It would be better if the government was more tolerant in this regard. The conflicting elements between the Right to Information Act of 2009 and the Digital Security Act of 2018, need to be scrutinised. We regularly see journalists digging out news at their own expense and effort and then publishing it, which ultimately benefits the state, the government and the people. Then again, the existence of yellow journalism cannot be denied either.