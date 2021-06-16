Interview: Anu Muhammad ‘The government wants ignorant, unquestioning, loyal citizens

For the sake of life, the cause of illness must be addressed and there must be affordable medical treatment. For the sake of livelihood, there must be steps to increase safe employment. But in the present trend of development, all sorts of diseases and ailments are being generated by coal-fired and nuclear-fired power plant projects being set up all over the country, even along the coasts, by the way open spaces, forests, rivers and cropland are being destroyed to give way to various projects.

On one hand, projects which give rise to illnesses are sprouting up all over, yet on the other hand the healthcare system is in dire straits. Allocation for the health sector should 6 per cent of the GDP, but even during the prevalence of coronavirus, it is below 1 per cent. And there is endemic corruption added to this.

And livelihood? Just with the stroke of a pen, instead of renovating jute mills and sugar mills, these are shut down, leaving thousands of people jobless. The readymade garment sector has been given stimulus packages, yet over 300,000 workers of the sector have been laid off. No attention is being paid at all to the lives and livelihood of those who make the most contribution to the very foundations of the economy, that is the garment factory workers, the migrant workers, the farmers, the over 50 million people working in the informal sector. So how will lives and livelihood be protected?