Interview – ANM Muniruzzaman: Bangladesh must maintain geostrategic independence

The media always veers towards sensational reports. That is where the media’s interest lies and I find no fault in that. But I do not see any change in the pragmatic diplomacy between the two countries which is based on national interests. Bangladesh is displaying a successful balance in its relations with India and China.

I hardly think it is prudent to drag minor irritants into the much larger advancements being made. It is only natural for minor tensions to exist in any bilateral relationship. Our analysis does not show any major shift in relations. Rather than leaning towards one side, we maintain good relations with all and that is how it should be. There is no cause so far to be concerned by any sensational news.