Interview: Abul Kashem Fazlul Huq: Nation is divided in such a way that national sentiment no longer exists

Nationalism, unity in diversity and plurality are necessary for the welfare of the state, the nation and the people. For unity in diversity, emphasis is given on diversity as much as on unity. The interests of minority communities get utmost importance as well as the unity among all communities gets equal importance too. All communities are to work consciously on national and state unity. Economic prosperity is essential as well as political and cultural development. Political parties with elevated characteristics are a must. What does pluralism mean? Pluralism is used to destroy national and state unity in imperialist interests. The term unity in plurality can be accepted. If diversity or plurality is emphasised without unity, national or state unity doesn’t last.

Building Bangladesh as the independent state of the people of Bangladesh is necessary. For this reason, nationalism and its supplementary internationalism and universal democratic ideals have to be followed. The electionism being run in the name of liberal democracy is not beneficial to people, nation and state. Universal democratic ideals will have to be invented. Determination of thoughts and work on many such issues are necessary in the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.