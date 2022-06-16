Insulting other religions initiates communal conflict: Eminent citizens

Seventeen prominent citizens today called upon all to maintain harmony in society by upholding religious values and respecting other religions following the protests over derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made by two suspended BJP leaders.

In a joint statement, they said that insulting other religions is the beginning of communal conflict.

The statement said that two leaders of the ruling BJP in India have made derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) recently, provoking strong reactions from Muslims all over the world, including the Indian subcontinent.

“We never allow insult to any religion. Believing in religious harmony, Bangladesh which was born through the Liberation War, expects Muslims to reject insulting remarks about their beloved Prophet and treat all religions with respect,” the statement read.

“We think it is time to be aware of the violent and destructive activities of fanatical militant groups in our own country, centring on the incidents in other countries,” said the statement.

The signatories are: actor Syed Hasan Imam, Professor Anupam Sen, cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar, actor Ferdousi Mazumder, freedom fighter Dr Sarwar Ali, journalist Abed Khan, writer Selina Hossain, dancer Laila Hasan, Professor Abdus Selim, writer Mofidul Haque, Professor Shafi Ahmed, writer-journalist Shahriar Kabir, filmmaker Nasiruddin Yousuff, Professor Muntasir Mamun, actor Sara Zaker, actor Shimul Yusuf and freedom fighter-journalist Haroon Habib.