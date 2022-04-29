Info minister considers legal action against TIB for ‘lies’

UNB

Dhaka

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud unveils a book on relation of coronavirus with tobacco and drugs at his secretariat office on 28 April 2022

PID

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said legal action should be taken against Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) and others who he said are “lying” about the government that saved Tk 200 billion by procuring free Covid vaccines.

Hasan quoting the health minister at a recent briefing said “We have given 250 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines worth Tk 200 billion. Bangladesh had started the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 when 130 countries across the globe could not.”

The information minister alleged TIB has distorted this statement of the health minister.

“Being a developing country Bangladesh has provided the vaccines free of cost which was not possible for even many developed countries, he said.

“TIB has intentionally published the fictitious data in the name of research to blame the country and badmouth about the government in haste without any proper research. BNP Leader Rizvi also talked about this using the TIB data as source like an illiterate”, he added.

“Legal actions should be taken against everyone who indulged in spreading these lies. Legal notice will be sent to TIB if necessary,” said Hasan.

