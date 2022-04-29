Info minister considers legal action against TIB for ‘lies’

The information minister alleged TIB has distorted this statement of the health minister.
“Being a developing country Bangladesh has provided the vaccines free of cost which was not possible for even many developed countries, he said.
“TIB has intentionally published the fictitious data in the name of research to blame the country and badmouth about the government in haste without any proper research. BNP Leader Rizvi also talked about this using the TIB data as source like an illiterate”, he added.
“Legal actions should be taken against everyone who indulged in spreading these lies. Legal notice will be sent to TIB if necessary,” said Hasan.