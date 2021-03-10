Inflation rises in February

The general point-to-point inflation rate increased slightly last month (February) as it went up by 0.30 percentage point to 5.32 percentage point in February, 2021, reports BSS.
“The general point-to-point inflation rate in February 2021 reached 5.32 percentage point,” said statistics and informatics division secretary Mohammad Yamin Chowdhury.
He said this while revealing the monthly consumer price index at a press
conference at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) in city’s Agargaon
area on Wednesday. The general point to point inflation rate was 5.02 percentage point in January, 2021.
The BBS data showed that the food inflation increased to 5.42 percent in
February, 2021 from 5.23 per cent in the previous month, while the non-food inflation rate, also increased to 5.17 per cent last month from 4.69 per cent in January, 2021.
the last month from 5.00 per cent in last January.
The general inflation rate also increased to 5.30 per cent in February from
5.05 per cent in January in the urban areas.
The BBS data showed that the price of rice, broiler chicken, edible oil
and sugar increased in February compared to January while the price of
potatoes, onion, vegetables, fruits and spices declined in February compared to its previous month.