Inflation highest since 2014’s May

Inflation in Bangladesh rose to 7.42 per cent in May, the highest since 2014’s May.

According to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, inflation in April was 6.29 per cent, a 17-month high.

In May, food inflation hovered around 8.30 per cent and non-food inflation 6.08 per cent.

The food inflation rose in May compared to the previous month, but non-food inflation declined month-on-month.

In April, the food inflation was 6.23 per cent and non-food inflation 6.39 per cent.