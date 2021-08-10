Inflation eases further at 5.36pc in July

“The general point to point inflation came down by 0.28 percentage point in July and it’s good news for the countrymen,” he added.
The planning minister revealed this while briefing reporters after the day’s ECNEC meeting.
He said both the food and non-food inflation rate came down last month.
The general point to point inflation rate was 5.64 percentage points in June, 2021.
The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics data showed that the food inflation declined at 5.08 per cent in July 2021 from 5.45 per cent in the previous month, while the non-food inflation rate also declined slightly to 5.80 per cent last month from 5.94 per cent in June 2021.