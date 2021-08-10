Inflation eases further at 5.36pc in July

Prothom Alo English Desk

The general point-to-point inflation rate in July 2021 came down at 5.36 percentage points

The general point-to-point inflation rate in July 2021 came down at 5.36 percentage points
Prothom Alo file photo

The general point-to-point inflation rate declined slightly last month (July) as it came down by 0.28 percentage point to 5.36 percentage point in July 2021, reports BSS.

“The general point-to-point inflation rate in July 2021 came down at 5.36 percentage points,” said planning minister MA Mannan on Tuesday.

“The general point to point inflation came down by 0.28 percentage point in July and it’s good news for the countrymen,” he added.

The planning minister revealed this while briefing reporters after the day’s ECNEC meeting.

He said both the food and non-food inflation rate came down last month.

The general point to point inflation rate was 5.64 percentage points in June, 2021.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics data showed that the food inflation declined at 5.08 per cent in July 2021 from 5.45 per cent in the previous month, while the non-food inflation rate also declined slightly to 5.80 per cent last month from 5.94 per cent in June 2021.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here