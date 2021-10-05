Inequality, inflation hurting pandemic recovery: IMF

“We face a global recovery that remains ‘hobbled’ by the pandemic and its impact. We are unable to walk forward properly,” Georgieva said in a speech delivered virtually from Washington to Bocconi University in Milan.

The IMF will release new growth forecasts next week, but Georgieva warned “we now expect growth to moderate slightly this year” from the six per cent forecast in July, and “the risks and obstacles to a balanced global recovery have become even more pronounced.”

These include a widening divergence between rich countries and poor countries in the trajectories of their recovery from the pandemic.

“Economic output in advanced economies is projected to return to pre-pandemic trends by 2022. But most emerging and developing countries will take many more years to recover,” Georgieva said.

“This delayed recovery will make it even more difficult to avoid long-term economic scarring — including from job losses, which hit young people, women and informal workers especially hard.”