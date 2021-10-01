Industry sector reviving from Covid crisis

Since the first case of Covid-19 reported in the country at the beginning of March last year, the government announced restrictions in phases for over a year, bringing the economy to a standstill.

The government stood by businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic and announced stimulus packages worth a thousand billion taka. The stimulus helped big businesses revive from the losses caused by coronavirus pandemic.

ACI Limited made a net profit of Tk 370 million (37 crore) in January-March last year. The company took Tk 3.27 billion (327 crore) in loans from the stimulus package at a low interest rate. ACI made a profit of Tk 490 million (49 crore) in January-March this year. The company business is in consumer products, medicines, essential commodities, agriculture and commercial transport, motorcycles and more. This leading business group has started recovering losses caused by Covid.