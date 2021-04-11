‘Industries to remain open during lockdown’

The government had planned to shut down everything other than essential services during the strict lockdown starting from Wednesday, aimed to bring the spread of coronavirus under control.

However, readymade garment industry owners objected. They claimed that if the factories were shut down, Bangladesh would lose work orders. Also, if the garment industry workers started off for home, this would spread Covid further. Given the situation, the government is actively giving consideration to leaving the factories open during the lockdown.

A virtual meeting chaired by cabinet division secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam was held at 3:00pm today, Sunday. The meeting was also joined by FBCCI president Sheikh Fazle Fahim, acting president of the apex body of garment manufacturers BGMEA, Mohammad Abdus Salam, and the newly elected president of the association Faruk Hasan, vice president of the apex body of knitwear manufacturers BKMEA, Mohammad Hatem, the textile mill owners association BTMEA’s president Mohammad Ali and others.