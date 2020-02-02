India’s BSF shoots Bangladeshi dead

Border Security Force (BSF) of India gunned down a Bangladeshi youth in bordering Pakhiura of Nageshwari upazila early Saturday.The deceased was Jamal Uddin, 19, son of Lutfar Rahman of Kalaier Char village.

Mujibur Rahman, chairman of Narayanpur union parishad, said the incident took place in the early hours when Jamal was crossing the border to bring cattle from India.

BSF members shot him near pillar No. 39/4, leaving him injured.

Mamun-or-Roshid, officer-in-charge of Kochakata police station, said Jamal died when family members were taking him to hospital. Later, they left home along with the body to hush up the incident.

Police recovered the body when they returned home around 4:00pm, he added.