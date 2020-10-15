Indian political leaders take to Twitter as Bangladesh outstrips India’s per capita GDP

The new Asian tiger Bangladesh is set to overtake its giant neighbour India in terms of per capita GDP in 2020 despite slowing growth, and contrariwise a steep contraction in the Indian economy, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Economic Outlook (WEO) database.

Once the news about the per capita GDP projection of the two nations was circulated on media, it immediately provoked a political debate in India on the social media. Indian opposition leaders blamed ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its leaders for the economic fallout.