Indian minister wants to be brand ambassador of ‘cow dung paint’

India’s senior cabinet minister Nitin Gadkari said he wants to be the brand ambassador of a paint made from cow dung.

Gadkari, who holds the portfolio of roads and highways and medium, small and micro enterprises, also placed an order for 1,000 litres of KhadiPrakritik (natural) paint today (500 litres each of distemper and emulsion) made from cow dung, saying he intends to use this at his residence in Nagpur city of Maharashtra.

The paint made of cow dung supposedly contains eight benefits like “anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and natural thermal insulation properties”, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting an official statement.

While virtually inaugurating the new automated manufacturing unit of KhadiPrakritik Paint in Jaipur today, the minister said this would go a long way in empowering the rural and agro-based economy of India.

Gadkari said he would promote paint made from cow dung across the country to encourage young entrepreneurs to take up its manufacturing.

Speaking on the occasion, he said inaugurating infrastructure projects worth crores of rupees is “not as satisfying” as inaugurating the plant manufacturing paint made from cow dung.