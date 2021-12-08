Indian army hands over T-55 tank, mountain howitzer to Bangladesh army

The Indian Army today handed over a T-55 tank and a mountain howitzer gun, used by the Indian Army during the 1971 Liberation War, to the Bangladesh Army this afternoon.

Colonel Sree Bithian Singh of Indian Army handed over the gift to Colonel Ashraf of Bangladesh Army at Jashore Cantonment, reports our Benapole correspondent quoting Mamun Kabir Tarafdar, deputy director (Traffic) of Benapole Land Port.

The port authority said it was a fraternal gift to Bangladesh on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of independence of Bangladesh.

The tank will be handed over to the Bangladesh National Museum and the howitzer gun will be handed over to Dhaka Cantonment.

Senior officials of Bangladesh army, port, customs and upazila administration were present during the ceremony.

Tarafdar said after the end of the 1971 Liberation War, 6 cannons (Mujib batteries) taken to India through Benapole check-post were returned by the Indian Army as gifts.

Of them, 2 cannons were returned on June 21, 2011 and 4 were returned on December 19, 2021.