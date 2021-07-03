Indian air chief becomes first foreign service head to review BAF passing out parade

Signifying the strong bonds between India and Bangladesh, Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria reviewed the Passing Out Parade and Commissioning Ceremony at Bangladesh Air Force Academy (BAFA) at Jashore in Bangladesh.

This was the first instance when any foreign chief was invited to review the Parade as the Chief Guest, the Indian Air Force said.

Bhadauria was invited by his Bangladeshi counterpart Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan to review the Passing Out Parade and Commissioning Ceremony at BAFA.