India smell victory

South Africa scored 69 for 2 in their second innings against India as they chased a record victory target of 305 on a spicy wicket on day four of the first Test at Centurion Park on Wednesday.

The wicket is a treacherous one for the batsmen, and perfect for the Indian seamers to exploit.

There is sideways movement, but also variable bounce with some deliveries staying low and others spitting off the surface with exaggerated bounce. That is not unusual for the ground.

The highest fourth innings chase at Centurion Park is 251 for eight by England in 2000, an infamous test where both teams agreed to forfeit an innings after rain to force a result.

The next highest is 226 for four by South Africa against Pakistan in 1998.

There is some rain predicted for the final day on Thursday, though if it does come it will likely be in the afternoon, leaving plenty of time for a result.