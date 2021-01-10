India captain Kohli denounces racist abuse in Sydney Test

Cricket chiefs are investigating after Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were apparently targeted while they fielded by the boundary ropes of the Sydney Cricket Ground.
In a second incident, play was halted just before the tea break on Sunday when Siraj ran from the fine leg boundary towards the umpires, pointing into the crowd.
“Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable,” he wrote.
“Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary lines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour.
“It’s sad to see this happen on the field.”
Kohli added: “The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once.”